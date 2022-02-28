Fake doctor Ramesh case: Caretaker reveals startling fact

Bhubaneswar: In the interesting case of the fake doctor Ramesh Swain, his caretaker has revealed some startling facts lately. He has said that while Ramesh was operating the doctor’s clinic in Kamakhyanagar for the last 10 years posing him as a doctor while he was getting tips from his second wife on phone for treatment of the patients.

New startling facts are surfacing in the case of fake doctor Ramesh every day. As per the latest reports, his caretaker Nrusingha Rout has revealed some startling facts about the fraudster. He said that the whole business of Ramesh was running on credit. He was treating patients at a clinic in Kamakhya Nagar. He pretended to be a specialist of orthopaedics there.

Long queue of medicine representatives were seen in the clinic who were coming to promote their medicines. However, the fake doctor Ramesh was getting tipped by his second wife on phone.

On the other hand, Commissionerate Police has moved Court to take Ramesh and his sister Rashmita Beuria on remand for 5 days. Police have hoped that interrogation of Rashmita during the remand will reveal many facts regarding the fraud.

Ramesh has provided a number of false information during interrogation earlier. Bhubaneswar DCP has said that if needed his Polygraph test will be done. The second wife of Ramesh, brother in law and driver are in Police radar now. Police have launched a manhunt out of state to nab these people. After the facts regarding the 15 bank accounts of the fake doctor will come out , Police will intensify the probe.

It is to be noted that Ramesh, a matric fail, had married at least 18 middle-aged single women including two Supreme Court lawyers, Delhi school teacher, police officer and doctor and acquired their money before abandoning them.

Ramesh married the women through matrimonial sites like Jeevansathi.com, Shaadi.com and Bharatmatrimony.com. The interesting part is that Ramesh has saved the phone numbers of several women as wife one, wife doctor, wife Bhilai, wife teacher, wife Guwahati, wife Bangalore, to be wife Dhenkanal, to be wife Jagatsinghpur and so on in his mobile phone.