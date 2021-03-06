Ganjam: In an unusual development a young boy was arrested on Saturday for running a clinic and treating patients impersonating self as a doctor while he does not have any medical degree; rather he is said to be a Matric pass.

Police on Saturday arrested the youth for impersonating himself as a doctor and running an illegal clinic at Tinichakia village under Tarasingh police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Jani Shankar, aged in between 20-22 years.

The matter came to the fore after a patient Rabindra Patra grew suspicious of his treatment and lodged a written complaint against him with Tarasingh police.

As per reports, the fake doctor is just a matric pass student. He claimed to be a doctor after watching YouTube videos.

Following Patra’s complaint, police launched a probe and arrested Shankar. Further investigation of the case is underway.