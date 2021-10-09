Fake doctor detained in Odisha: Watch

Khordha: A fake doctor has been detained by Police in Odisha after it was found that he was treating a patient though he had not any valid document proving his medical degree. Chandaka Police has filed a case in this connection. The fake doctor has been detained for questioning.

As per reports, the sister of one Pradeep Prasad Das of Main road in Khordha was getting treated for cancer at the Utkal Hospital. During the treatment one Janaki Ballav Patnaik of Gangapada Bhatakutira area claimed that he can treat the patient so that she can recover from the deadly disease.

As Patnaik insisted the patient was shifted from the hospital in January this year and since then was getting treated under Patnaik. However, instead of recovering, condition of the patient deteriorated. As of now the cancer patient is struggling for her life.

Meanwhile it has been complained that the said doctor is treating patients while he does not have any valid proof of being a registered physician.

Chandaka Police has lodged a case in this regard. It has been said that the said doctor will be forwarded to court.