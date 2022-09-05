Fake detergent, salt packaging unit busted in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fake packaging unit, where detergent and salt of branded companies were being illegally packaged, has been seized by Pahala Police in the capital city of Odisha on Sunday. The unit has been sealed.

Continuing its crackdown on various food adulteration units, Pahala Police along with officials of the BMC conducted raid on the fake unit.

The fake packaging unit was being run for the last two years in lane 15 of Shiva Shakti Nagar under Pahala Police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Police have detained two staff members of the fake packaging unit while the main accused Hrushikesh Nayak, who was reportedly running the fake unit has absconded.

As per reports, Pahala Police conducted raid on the fake unit on Sunday night and found fake pouches of branded companies. Fake Tata Salt and Surf Excel were being reportedly packaged in this unit. While the unit was running for the last two years, the illegal products of this unit were being sold in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack area.

Police have seized many illegal materials from the spot. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Earlier also such fake units have been found in Odisha. In April Bhanjanagar police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bhanjanagar police led by SDPO Subhranshu Sekhar Mishra carried out a raid at the illegal manufacturing unit and seized a huge amount of adulterated ghee, oil, machines, packing materials, duplicate colours for adulteration and raw materials used to prepare the product.