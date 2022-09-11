Fake currency racket busted in Odisha’s Rourkela, interstate criminal held: Watch

Rourkela: The STF with the help of Rourkela District Police busted an interstate fake currency racket on Saturday in Sundergarh district of Odisha. An interstate criminal was arrested while fake currency worth Rs 16.11 lakh seized from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sk Ahemmad S/o. Nur Mohammed of Mollarbandh PS. Badarpur, Delhi at present residing at Qr No C/231, Sector 17, under Sector 15 Police Station in Rourkela.

As per reports, on the basis of reliable information, STF with the help of Rourkela District Police detected the case of illegal business/possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) on Saturday and conducted raid at Sector-17, Rourkela under Sector-15 Police Station jurisdiction.

During the raid, an interstate criminal namely Sk Ahemmad was apprehended. During search, Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs. 16,11,000 /- ( Sixteen Lakhs Eleven Thousands only), One Laptop, One Color Printer and other incriminating articles were recovered and seized from his possession.

A case has been registered at Sector 15 Police Station, Rourkela in this connection. This refers to Sector-15 Police Station Case No. 75 dated 10.09.2022 U/S. 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) IPC.

Investigation of the case is underway.

It is worthwhile to mention that earlier in the month of July -2022 STF had seized Fake Indian Currency Note worth of Rs.29, 41,000/- and arrested 04 accused persons.