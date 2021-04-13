Jharsuguda: The Brajrajnagar Police on Tuseday seized counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs. 57 thousand from a Railway employee in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. He has been arrested.

As per reports, Police seized 114 pieces of counterfeit currency note of Rs. 500 denominations each from Raman Kumar Rajak. He works at Brajrajnagar Railway Station. He has been forwarded to the Court.

During preliminary investigation Police came to know that the fake currency notes are being smuggled from Nagpur and these are sent to Jharsuguda through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda SP intimated.

