Fake currency notes worth Rs. 57 thousand seized from Railway employee in Jharsuguda dist

By WCE 5

Jharsuguda: The Brajrajnagar Police on Tuseday seized counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs. 57 thousand from a Railway employee in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. He has been arrested.

As per reports, Police seized 114 pieces of counterfeit currency note of Rs. 500 denominations each from Raman Kumar Rajak. He works at Brajrajnagar Railway Station. He has been forwarded to the Court.

During preliminary investigation Police came to know that the fake currency notes are being smuggled from Nagpur and these are sent to Jharsuguda through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda SP intimated.

Also read: Fake Notes Worth 7.9 Crore Seized In Odisha

You might also like
Business

Petrol and Diesel Price Decreases Marginally On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

State

Bhubaneswar COVID Updates: 191 New Positive Cases Including 146 Local Contacts…

State

Keonjhar: This old woman struggles for life amid chronic disease: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.