Fake currency notes worth above Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 arrested

By WCE 7
fake notes in sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two fraudsters in relation to a case of illegal business of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Sambalpur district.

The two arrested fraudsters have been identified as Podar Prasad Sahu of Nua Adhapada and Janmajaya Bagh of Burda.

On the basis of reliable information, STF conducted a raid at village Nua Adhapada under Jujumara Police Limits and fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs.15,12,500 from their possession.

During the search, two Laptops, One Color Printer, and other incriminating articles were recovered and seized along with Rs.15,12,500 fake notes.

A case has been filed at Jujumara Police Station under sections 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for necessary legal action.

You might also like
State

COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases…

State

Odisha Govt asks collectors to intensify vaccine drive for 18-59 age group

State

479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.