Fake currency notes worth above Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 arrested

Sambalpur: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two fraudsters in relation to a case of illegal business of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Sambalpur district.

The two arrested fraudsters have been identified as Podar Prasad Sahu of Nua Adhapada and Janmajaya Bagh of Burda.

On the basis of reliable information, STF conducted a raid at village Nua Adhapada under Jujumara Police Limits and fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs.15,12,500 from their possession.

During the search, two Laptops, One Color Printer, and other incriminating articles were recovered and seized along with Rs.15,12,500 fake notes.

A case has been filed at Jujumara Police Station under sections 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for necessary legal action.