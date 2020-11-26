Koraput: A fake currency note racket has been busted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch yesterday in Koraput district of Odisha.

The total worth of the seized fake currency notes has been fixed at Rs. 3,28,300 one person has been arrested in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Anam Khilo of Lekiguda in Nandapur area.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sunabeda police raided a spot at the bus-stand and seized the fake currency notes.