Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Baripada: A fake currency gang has been busted by Baripada Police in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday.

A total amount of counterfeit notes seized in the incident is Rs 85,000 and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) has informed about the case through his official Twitter handle.

Fake Indian Currency Notes worth Rs 85,000/- were seized by Baripada Town PS. A case has been registered & arrested two persons. Mbj police appeal you to be alart & report such incidents at Dial 100. pic.twitter.com/J4JIUfrsMw — SP Mayurbhanj (@spmayurbhanj) December 17, 2020

Police, following the seizure of fake notes, suspect the prevalence of such currency notes in the local markets of Mayurbhanj district.

The arrested persons are under interrogation and further details, in this case, are awaited.