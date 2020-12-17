fake currency gang in baripada
Image Credits: Twitter/ SP Mayurbhanj

Fake Currency Gang Busted In Odisha’s Baripada, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: A fake currency gang has been busted by Baripada Police in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday.

A total amount of counterfeit notes seized in the incident is Rs 85,000 and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP)  has informed about the case through his official Twitter handle.

Police, following the seizure of fake notes, suspect the prevalence of such currency notes in the local markets of Mayurbhanj district.

The arrested persons are under interrogation and further details, in this case, are awaited.

