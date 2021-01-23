Fake Covid negative report making illegal trade busted in Paradip of Odisha

Paradip: Police busted an illegal trade of making fake Covid negative test report/certificate and character certificate in Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Saturday. Abhayachadpur Police arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person is identified as Kalindi Tarai of Bagadia village in Kujanga block.

As per reports, the accused was involved in the illegal trade of making Covid negative certificate and character certificate for the last few months. He was running the illegal trade from a shop in situated in the L & T Company’s Colony under the Oil refinery.

After getting information about the illegal trade from a solid source, Abhayachandpur Police conducted a raid today and seized a computer, 2 printers and a laptop that were being used to prepare the fake Covid negative certificates.

The accused was arrested and forwarded to the Court.