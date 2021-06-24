Fake Covid medicines racket in Odisha: STF arrests prime accused

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) team of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the fake medicine racket. The medicines were used in the treatment of Covid-19.

The prime accused has been identified as Siba Jena, the Managing Director of Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited.

The cops have initiated further investigation into the matter, informed STF officials.

The prime accused have been sent to Choudwar Jail. The court will conduct hearing on bail petition of Siba Jena on Monday.

The court also has directed STF to submit the case diary report.

Earlier on Wednesday, the STF had arrested three persons including Siba Jena’s wife as she was the director of the company along with two staffs in connection with the sale of fake Covid medicines in the State.

The three accused were forwarded to the court and cash deposits worth around Rs 50 lakh on their name were been seized, said reports.

It is noteworthy that multiple teams had been formed to conduct thorough investigation, including conducting raids, studying the documents, linkages/ networking in other states, modus operandi, etc. Currently, three teams are conducting investigations in Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

During the course of investigation till date, it came to light that Max Relief Health Care is a dubious drug manufacturing company claiming to be manufacturing drugs in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This dubious company is run by two persons. Both of them have been arrested by Mumbai Police earlier this month. It is also learnt that cases have been registered against these two in other states too.

Investigations by STF so far revealed that “Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited” conspired to procure Favimax tablets from “Max Relief Health Care” at a very low price (Rs 65/- per strip of 10 tablets) and had planned to sell them at a very high price (Rs 1290/- per strip of 10 tablets).