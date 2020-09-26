Bargarh: A fake Covid drug and medicines manufacturing unit has been busted in Bargarh district of Odisha. The incident has been reported from Rusuda village under Bheden Tehsil of Bargarh.

A joint raid was conducted by Sambalpur drug officials along with Bargarh police.

Huge quantity of chemical powder, medicine cartons, medicine stickers and bottles were seized. The owner of the fake drug manufacturing unit has been detained. He has been identified as Prahallad a resident of Rusuda village.

The drug officials have further added that the unit was running without a drug or manufacturing license. They added that the drug was being manufactured but was yet to be released into the market.