Fake Cold Drinks Manufacturing Unit Busted In Bhubaneswar, 1 Detained

Bhubaneswar: The police has busted a fake cold drink manufacturing unit in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon.

The police got a tip-off from locals. A joint team of the Mancheswar police and special squad conduced the raid.

Huge amount of duplicate copies of popular cold drink brands were seized by the police in the raid.

The unit has been sealed by the police. The unit was being run since three years. The owner of the manufacturing unit has been detained by the police.

Further investigation is on.