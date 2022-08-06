Fake certificate racket busted in Odisha’s Jajpur dist, 3 held

Jajpur: Police busted a fake certificate racket in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The gang was making fake physically handicapped certificates in exchange for money. As many as 3 people have been arrested by Jajpur police in this connection. Fake stamps, pads etc. were seized from the possession of the gang members.

As per reports, the accused persons were forging physically handicapped certificates for different people using fake stamps and signatures.

After this incident came to light, Dr. Anup Nath Sharma of the district Head quarter hospital lodged a complaint at Jajpur police station. On the basis of the complaint Police swung into action and arrested the 3 accused from Balichandrapur area.

Jajpur SDPO has informed during a press conference that further investigation is underway to nab the other culprits involved in this illegal trade.