Fake certificate racket busted in Odisha’s Jajpur dist, 3 held

By KalingaTV Bureau
Fake certificate racket busted in Odisha’s Jajpur dist, 3 held

Jajpur: Police busted a fake certificate racket in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The gang was making fake physically handicapped certificates in exchange for money. As many as 3 people have been arrested by Jajpur police in this connection. Fake stamps, pads etc. were seized from the possession of the gang members.

As per reports, the accused persons were forging physically handicapped certificates for different people using fake stamps and signatures.

After this incident came to light, Dr. Anup Nath Sharma of the district Head quarter hospital lodged a complaint at Jajpur police station. On the basis of the complaint Police swung into action and arrested the 3 accused from Balichandrapur area.

Jajpur SDPO has informed during a press conference that further investigation is underway to nab the other culprits involved in this illegal trade.

You might also like
Education

NSP Scholarships: These students to get huge financial help, check details

State

Amit Shah to visit Odisha tomorrow, details here

State

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeals people of Odisha to take covid precautions…

State

CBI takes Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit on 4-day remand

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.