Fake certificate racket busted in Khordha, One held

The accused has been identified as Tapana Kumar Prusty. He served as a Political Science lecturer at Shri Jagannath College in Kaipadar.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
khordha fake certificate racket

Khordha: In a recent incident, a fake certificate racket has been busted in the district. One person has been arrested by the police in connection with this incident.

The fake certificate racket in Khordha was busted after a +2 student from Dadhimachhagadia lodged a complaint against the professor. Allegedly, the professor sold off the fake certificate of a National Open University instead of a +2 pass certificate. Prusty reportedly charged a sum of Rs 33,000 for the same. 

Prusty hails from Jajpur, and is currently in police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

