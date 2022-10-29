Fake certificate racket busted in Ganjam, 1 held

Ganjam: A fake certificate racket has been busted and one accused has been arrested in Buguda city here in Odisha today.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the accused was providing fake certificates from his photo studio. Besides, he was running a photo studio as well.

Soon, the police got information regarding the fake racket of the certificates.

Later, to bust the racket and nab the culprit, the police disguised themselves as certificate aspirants and went to the studio.

Soon, they nabbed the accused red handed while providing the fake certificate and seized a computer, hard disc, and fake certificate from his studio and possession, informed by the police officials.

