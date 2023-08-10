Fake certificate in Odisha: Female teacher arrested after 11 years of job

Balangir: A female teacher has been arrested for possessing fake educational certificate and getting job by submitting it in Odisha’s Balangir district.

The teacher, identified as Murmuyi Panda was working at Randa Highscool under Puintala police limit of the district for the last 11 years.

Apart from her, cases has been registered against three more people of other schools for submitting fake certificate to get job. Reportedly, they are absconding.

Meanwhile, Balangir town police has initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

Earlier, at least 37 candidates had applied for jobs in the postal department by issuing fake certificates. However, the superintendent of the postal department informed the police after knowing about the fake certificates during the verification of documents.

Police started an investigation into the matter. In course of the probe, they found that the applicants had bought the certificates from the Reliance Coaching Centre.