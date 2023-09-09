Fake certificate case in Odisha: Female teacher suspended in Ganjam

Ganjam: A female teacher of Nehru High School of Kankorada under Sanakhemundi block of Odisha’s Ganjam district has been suspended in allegation of possession of fake certificate.

The female teacher has been identified as Mandakini Nahak.

According to sources, in 2012, Mandakini Nahak joined the institution by showing her forged plus two certificate. However, when she went to appear for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), the authorities present on the spot found out that the certificate was forged.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against her in the local police station and investigation has been initiated. The District administration has asked to take strict action against the accused. Further detailed reports are awaited.

Earlier, four teachers were arrested for alleged possession of fake certificate from Odisha’s Balangir district. There has been a remarkable rise in the number of fake teachers in Odisha. Meanwhile, the Government has promised strict action against fake teachers. Further probe is underway.