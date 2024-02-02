Fake CBI officer arrested in Sundergarh of Odisha

Sundergarh: A fake CBI officer has been arrested in Sundergarh of Odisha on Friday. Police arrested the fraud from Sundergarh who was defrauding lakhs of rupees from aspirants with the false assurance of giving job.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Tanti.

As per reports, the fraud Ramesh Tanti has taken Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand from four job aspirants with the false assurance of providing job. He use to win trust of jobseekers with the fake identity of being a CBI officer. And then he would lure them by giving false assurance to provide job.

The accused was arrested from the Pandaridhipa area under Sundergarh Town Police Station limits.