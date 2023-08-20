Fake aspirants arrested attempting exam fraud at NIT Rourkela

Rourkela: Four individuals were arrested while disguising as aspirant and attempting to cheat in a non-teaching staff examination at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela. The accused, hailing from Haryana, were identified as Puneet Singh, Gaurav Chauhan, Manish Kumar, and Sunil.

The incident occurred during a non-teaching staff exam being conducted on the NIT campus. Vigilant security personnel at NIT grew suspicious of the four individuals, leading to their detention. The NIT security team subsequently handed them over to the local authorities.

Upon receiving a formal complaint from NIT authorities, the police promptly initiated action. The accused individuals were arrested and an investigation has been launched. This incident marks the first-ever case of exam fraud reported at the prestigious institute.

Rourkela Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pushpanjali Lingi stated, “We were informed by the Registrar about four fraudulent individuals attempting to take the exam. Based on this complaint, we proceeded to register a case and subsequently apprehended the accused individuals after conducting an inquiry.”

Authorities have seized the suspects’ mobile phones, documents, and electronic devices as part of the ongoing investigation. The accused are scheduled to appear before the court, and further investigation is underway, according to DSP Lingi.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.