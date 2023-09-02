Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Fake admission racket in Odisha Universities busted, 2 held

The accused persons have been identified as Abhinandan Barik and Rajesh Roshan Sahu. They were giving false assurance of admission in the NRI quota.

By Himanshu 0
Fake admission racket in Odisha Universities busted
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: In a big achievement, Police busted a fake admission racket in Odisha on Saturday. The miscreants were luring aspirants of admitting into renowned Universities. They were giving false assurance of admission in the NRI quota.

In this connection two people have been arrested today. The accused persons have been identified as Abhinandan Barik and Rajesh Roshan Sahu.

As per reports, the fake admission racket was running in the name of DF Academy.  They were luring students to provide admission in Medical, Engineering courses in renowned Universities.

Two costly cars, 2 laptops, 3 currency note vending machines and Rs 4.50 lakh cash were seized from the possession of the miscreants.

Commissionerate Police arrested the two miscreants and forwarded them to the Court today. Further investigation of the case is underway.

You might also like

Odisha CM announces Rs 5 crore assistance for rain ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patra passes away

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates javelin star Kishore Jena with cash award of Rs…

Son arrested for brutally hacking mother to death in Jajpur town

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans