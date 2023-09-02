Fake admission racket in Odisha Universities busted, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: In a big achievement, Police busted a fake admission racket in Odisha on Saturday. The miscreants were luring aspirants of admitting into renowned Universities. They were giving false assurance of admission in the NRI quota.

In this connection two people have been arrested today. The accused persons have been identified as Abhinandan Barik and Rajesh Roshan Sahu.

As per reports, the fake admission racket was running in the name of DF Academy. They were luring students to provide admission in Medical, Engineering courses in renowned Universities.

Two costly cars, 2 laptops, 3 currency note vending machines and Rs 4.50 lakh cash were seized from the possession of the miscreants.

Commissionerate Police arrested the two miscreants and forwarded them to the Court today. Further investigation of the case is underway.