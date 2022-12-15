Fake account of police officer by Cyber fraudsters in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The menace of cyber fraud is on the rise with each passing day in Odisha. The cyber frauds have not spared the ACP either.

A fake Facebook account of ACP Sanjeev Satpathy has been created by cyber fraudsters. The ACP has informed about this development.

The fraudster has opened a fake account on Facebook by posting the ACP’s photo. In which the fraudsters wrote, that an army officer has been transferred.

The frauds said that he wants to sell his house and everything in it. Saying this, the cyber frauds contacted various people in the name of Sanjeev Satpathy.

Some people believed it to be true and have already sent money to the fraudster’s account. ACP Sanjeev Satpathy requested to stay away from such people in his Facebook post.