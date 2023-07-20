Fake accidental insurance claim: Orissa HC orders CBI enquiry

Keonjhar: The Orissa High Court has on Thursday taken strict note of the false accidental insurance cases filed in Odisha recently.

Hearing on the matter of the fake accidental insurance claim cases filed in the High Court of Odisha. The High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the incident.

It is worth mentioning that as many as five false accident insurance cases were registered in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

A private insurance company appeared before the Orissa High Court. More than five crore rupees were allegedly defrauded in the form of compensation.

It is further worth mentioning that, due to the importance of the case and the huge amount of money involved in the scam, Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi of the Orissa High Court ordered and enquiry by the CBI.