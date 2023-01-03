Failure of power supply leaves 3 trains stranded in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
trains stranded due to failure of power supply

Bhubaneswar: Tree trains namely Samaleswari Express, Jagdalpur-Vishakapatnam and Hirakhand Express were allegedly left stranded near Koraput owing to a failure of power supply on the route today, informed sources.

Related News

Railways to launches Shri Jagannath Yatra Rail Tour Package,…

Railways to run Special Train between Bhubaneswar and…

East Coast Railway runs highest ever special trains to…

Railways to run 205 Special Trains to and from Puri during…

Samaleswari Express was stranded near Dumuriput, the Jagdalpur-Vishakapatnam special train was stranded near Manabar and the Hirakhand Express was stranded at Koraput, said sources.

While the exact reason behind the disruption of the power supply was not known immediately, the concerned officials are making all possible efforts to restore the power supply at the earliest possible time and make everything normal on the route, added the sources.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.