Failure of power supply leaves 3 trains stranded in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Tree trains namely Samaleswari Express, Jagdalpur-Vishakapatnam and Hirakhand Express were allegedly left stranded near Koraput owing to a failure of power supply on the route today, informed sources.

Samaleswari Express was stranded near Dumuriput, the Jagdalpur-Vishakapatnam special train was stranded near Manabar and the Hirakhand Express was stranded at Koraput, said sources.

While the exact reason behind the disruption of the power supply was not known immediately, the concerned officials are making all possible efforts to restore the power supply at the earliest possible time and make everything normal on the route, added the sources.