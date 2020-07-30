Facing Problem Related To EPF Account? Know Where & How To Complain To Get Benefit

Facing Problem Related To EPF Account? Know Where & How To Complain To Get Benefit

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made online facility available to its subscribers to complain. EPFO PF Members, Pensioners, Employers can register complaints by visiting EPF I Grievance Management System. That is, if any EPF account holder has any complaint related to EPF withdrawal, transfer of EPF account, KYC etc., then he can file a complaint through this Grievance Management System. Apart from this, you can also place a complaint or query on the Twitter handle of EPFO ​​@socialepfo.

How to complain through the grievance management system

Go to https://epfigms.gov.in/

To register a complaint, click on ‘Register Grievance’.

Now a new webpage will open. In this, select the status in which the complaints are filed. Status means PF member, EPS pensioner, employer or others. Choose ‘Other’ option only if you do not have a UAN / Pension Payment Order (PPO).

For PF account related complaint, ‘PF member’ status has to be selected. After this, enter UAN and security code and click on ‘Get Details’.

Linked (hidden) personal details from UNN will appear on the computer screen.

Now click on ‘Get OTP’. After this one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID in EPFO ​​database.

After entering OTP, it will be verified and then you will be asked for personal details.

After entering personal details, click on the PF number in respect of which a complaint has to be lodged.

Now a pop-up will appear on the screen. In this, select the radio button to which your complaint is related.

Select the complaint category and give details of your complaint. If you have any proof then they can be uploaded.

Once the complaint is registered, click on ‘Add’ and click on submit.

After this, a complaint will be registered and a Compliant Registration Number will come on your registered email and mobile number. Take care of it.

Check the complaint status in this way

You can also track the status of the EPFO ​​after registering the complaint. For this you need to

Go to https://epfigms.gov.in/.

Select the ‘View Status’ option.

Submit by entering the Complaint Registration Number and Mobile Number / Email ID and Security Code.

Now the status of the complaint will appear on the computer screen. There will also be a show that which regional office of EPFO ​​is working on your complaint and the name of the officer will also come. If you want to contact the regional EPFO ​​office, the email address and phone number will be displayed on the screen.

You also can send reminder

If it is taking too much time to resolve your complaint, you can also send a reminder. For this, go to www.epfigms.gov.in and select the ‘Send reminder’ option. Enter the registration number and mobile number / email ID and security code and submit it.