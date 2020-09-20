Balasore: Facebook love turned horribly wrong for a youth whom three girls beat black and blue at Bada Bazar Chow under Jaleswar police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha this afternoon.

In a video clip which is doing rounds from mobile to mobile in the area, a youth is seen being chased and beaten up with wooden stick by the young girls.

Some locals tried to stop the girls from beating the youth; however, they were so angry with him that they attacked him from head to feet after saying something over their matter.

“The girls became friends after chatting with him through Facebook Messenger. They called me here to meet them today. However, all of a sudden they started beating me,” the boy is heard as saying in the viral video.

The girls, on the other hand, had a different opinion over the issue.

However, no police complaint has been filed by anyone till now.

Watch the viral video of the incident here: