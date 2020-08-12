Facebook friend, Aide rape woman in Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela: A married woman was repeatedly raped by her Facebook friend and his aide in Rourkela in Sundergarh district of Odisha. The miscreants allegedly intimidated the woman of killing her son if she would deny for making physical relation and raped her several times throughout the night. The two have been arrested.

As per reports, a woman from Rajgangpur developed friendship with one Sambit Parija of Rourkela on Facebook three months back. Within some days the virtual relation deepened.

On Rakhi purnima day, the woman had visited Rourkela to tie Rakhi to her brothers when her Facebook friend invited her to his home. The accused, who was well aware that the lady has a 3-year-old son, had reportedly pre-planned the rape and accordingly invited her to a house in Chhenda colony where nobody else were there.

After getting the invitation the woman visited her Facebook friend’s house along with her son for a courtesy visit where Sambit and his aide Abhijit Bose repeatedly raped her after intimidating her to kill her son if she would protest.

The two allegedly raped her several times throughout the night and released her in the morning. They also threatened her of severe consequence if she would reveal about it to anybody.

Following the incident while the victim woman was yet to complain the matter, the two miscreants again pressed her to come down to Rourkela so that they can rape her. However, in the meanwhile finally garnered courage to reveal about the crime and complained the matter in the Police Station in Chhenda on July 10.

Following the complaint, Police swung into action and arrested the accused persons Sambit and Abhijit and forwarded them to the Court. The said unusual crime is doing the rounds in the locality.