Face-off between protestors & police over opposing mega piped water project in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A face-off has taken place on Wednesday between the police and public during a protest opposing the mega piped water project near Kharasrota river in Bharigada in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Reportedly the protestors gathered in large numbers under the supervision of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti following which the police tried to stop them which resulted in the face-off.

A 14 platoon police force have been deployed at the protest site. The face off between the protestors and police took place as the district administration on Tuesday has imposed Prohibitory orders under Section 144 in three panchayats under Rajkanika block.

It is to be noted that the prohibitory orders have been imposed in Balakati, Bharigada, Barunadiha panchayats under Rajkanika block for two months.

It is alleged that the project is being carried out to provide free water to a Hyderabad based company in Bhadrak.