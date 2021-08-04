Eye technician of Odisha hospital under vigilance scanner

By WCE

Padampur: The vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raid at the residence of eye technician working at Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district. He is accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The eye technician has been identified as Kishore Chandra Pradhan.

2 member anti-corruption officials of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sonepur conducted a raid at his residence at College road in Padampur and his ancestral home at Tal.

His bank accounts, gold jewellery and land documents are under scrutiny.

The raid is still underway.

