Extremely Heavy Rain In Odisha From 6 To 10 August

Bhubaneswar: A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal around August 7, 2022.

Under influence of the gradual strengthening of monsoon flow and the anticipated low-pressure area, rainfall activity very likely to increase.

Rain in Odisha is expected to gradually start from today and widespread rainfall is expected all over the state of Odisha.

It is to be further noted that, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at one or two places is likely to occur during 6th to 10th August, 2022 over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow and Orange warnings have been issued for the next five days.

Under the influence of strong monsoon flow and anticipated low pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph very likely over deep sea areas of West Central Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of West Central Bay of Bengal on August 7 2022, over North-West adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during 8 to 10 August 2022.