Extreme Cold Weather in Odisha From Monday

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department has predicted that Odisha will experience extreme cold weather from Monday. According to the Met dept, the minimum temperature in Odisha may dip by around four to five degree Celsius.

Besides, it is also predicted that few places in Northern-Odisha districts will likely experience drizzle and the climate will remain cloudy today.

Several places in Odisha received rainfall along with the cold. This seems to have thrown life out of gear in many places.

People were seen wearing winter garments and huddling around bonfires to seek relief from the biting cold.