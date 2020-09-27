Bhadrak: A man was thrashed by his wife after he was caught having extramarital affair with another woman in Kuaasha area of Nuananda Panchayat of Dihidi block in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

As per reports the man was identified as the Sarapanch of Nuananda Panchayat, Susant Malik. Sushant had a love marriage in 1997.

According to Sushant’s wife, he often stayed outside home many times citing to be out of the city, but later she got to know that he was lying to her and was staying in another woman’s house in Kuaasha area.

On Saturday, Sushant’s wife got information that he is going to the woman’s house in the evening and kept watch near the area.

After some time as Sushant got into the house, his wife came out of the hiding spot and demanded him to go with her but Sushant refused to go with her which infuriated his wife and she started to shout at him which led to a verbal fight between them.

After some time, Sushant’s wife got very angry and dragged him outside the house and started to hit him outside, hearing the shouting the locals started to gather around the house and after seeing them fight they called the police.

The police brought the husband and wife duo to the police station. Sushant’s wife filed a complaint against him there.

Later Sushant’s wife was released but he was held in the police station for further questioning regarding the matter.