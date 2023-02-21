Externment order against habitual offender in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Externment order has been issued for 3 months (From the Date of Service of Order). This order will remain in force for Sri Lingaraj police station area and Bhubaneswar city police. He is a habitual and professional criminal.

On behalf of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police under Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 Sec. 46(a)(b) a notorious, habitual and professional criminal Shitul alias Amit, aged 30-years-old son of Maheshwar Mahapatra of Old Town area under Sri Lingaraj police station Bhubaneswar of Khurda.

Between 2010 and 2022, a total of five criminal cases have been registered in his name in Sri Lingaraj Police Station and four in Airport Police Station. Since he is a habitual criminal, CrPC-110 has already been booked against him by Shri Lingaraj police station.

He has many times committed many crimes by terrorizing the innocent people by displaying various types of deadly weapons. His presence created an atmosphere of fear among the residents of Sri Lingaraj Thana area and the general public of Bhubaneswar.