Explosion reported at Badmal ordnance factory, reason yet to be ascertained

Balangir: An explosion was reported at Central government’s Badmal ordnance factory, which is situated in Odisha’s Balangir district, this evening.

According to reports, the explosion reportedly took place at magazine unit no 12 of Badmal ordnance of the factory. However, the exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.