Cuttack: The Odisha Government on Saturday announces to form an expert committee comprising of senior educationists and CHSE officials within 15 days to evaluate criteria of Plus II students.

The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed media that within 15 days an expert committee will be formed who will be responsible for the evaluation criteria of the Plus II students.

The committe members will interpret the evaluation marks according to the CBSE policy and then will decide on which basis the marks will be given to the students, added Samir Dash.

The minister also said, the results will be announced according to the deadline. We will also publish the Plus II results along with the CBSE and ICSE results.

Emphasis will be made, ensuring that students do not face any sort of difficulties, The committee will be formed on order of CM Naveen Patnaik. The education department will decide who will be a part of the committee team, informs Edu Min Samir Dash.