EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Application For 60 Posts Begins; Apply Soon

There is a piece of good news for the job seekers as the recruitment process has started for 60 vacant posts of Management Trainee in Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) from yesterday.

The eligible and interested job aspirants can apply online on the official website www.eximbankindia.in on or before 31 December 2020.

Out of the 60 vacancies, 27 vacancies are reserved for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Education Qualification:

By the time of the interview, the candidates must have passed the graduate / postgraduate examination with a minimum of 60% marks.

Payscale:

40,000 candidates will be given a stipend monthly.

Apply here:

For more information, candidates can read the official notification (link given below). While clicking on this link here, you can apply online.

Candidates can click here to go through the official notification

Candidates can click here for the online application link