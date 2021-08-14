Exhibition-cum-sale stall of Handloom/ Khadi installed at Bhubaneswar Rly Station

Bhubaneswar: To commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a year-long celebration is envisaged by Indian Railways, for the period from 15th August 2021 to 15th August 2022.

As a part of this celebration, 75 stations over Indian Railways are identified for opening of Exhibition-cum-Sale stalls of Handloom/Khadi, as a symbol of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Under this celebration, Exhibition-cum-Sales stalls of Handloom/Khadi, installed at Bhubaneswar Railway station, with the help of Khadi and Villiage Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), Govt. of India.

This stalls will contain various clothing of Khadi and Handloom for exhibition and for sale and will remain open from 14.08.2021 to 22.08.2021.

The Handloom & Khadi Exhibition-cum-Sales stall at Bhubaneswar was inaugurated in presence of CR Nayak, Station Director, Bhubaneswar and Sameer Kumar Mohanty, Director of KVIC.

Similar type of Handloom and Khadi Exhibition-cum-Sales stall will be installed at Puri Railway station. The General public are requested to take the advantage of the stall available at Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway station.