Executive Engineer arrested for possessing disproportionate assets more than 233 per cent of his source of income

Balasore: Mahesh Prasad Patnaik, the Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation Division in Balasore was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 3,73,10,323, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.34 dated 15.10.2022 has been registered against Patnaik and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by the Executive Engineer, simultaneous house searches were conducted on 14.10.2022 at 7 places in Khurdha, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Rayagada districts & at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh by 7 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 3 DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 2 Sub-Inspectors, 5 ASIs and other staff on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Mahesh Prasad Patnaik were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3,73,10,323 which is more than 233% of his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress.