Exclusive Helpline Number For Odias Stranded Due to The Covid-19 Lockdown

Bhubaneswar: An exclusive helpline number for all Odias stranded outside Odisha during the 21 days lockdown.

This is an exclusive call centre for the Odias who have been stranded and are in distress.