Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital Starts Functioning In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau
Balasore:  Another exclusive Covid-19 hospital starts functioning in Balasore district of Odisha. OHPC (Odisha Hydro Power Corporation) has collaborated with the Government of Odisha to establish this hospital.

It shall be managed by Jyoti Hospital. The standalone facility has a 120 bed capacity including 12 ICUs. All the patients will be treated free of cost.

The CM has informed about this development via a tweet and has thanked all the organizations involved in the process. He as appreciated the swift work process.

