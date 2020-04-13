Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital Starts Functioning In Odisha’s Balasore
Balasore: Another exclusive Covid-19 hospital starts functioning in Balasore district of Odisha. OHPC (Odisha Hydro Power Corporation) has collaborated with the Government of Odisha to establish this hospital.
It shall be managed by Jyoti Hospital. The standalone facility has a 120 bed capacity including 12 ICUs. All the patients will be treated free of cost.
The CM has informed about this development via a tweet and has thanked all the organizations involved in the process. He as appreciated the swift work process.
Appreciate @DBalasore joining hands with @ohpc_odisha and Jyoti Hospial to make an Odisha Covid Hospital functional in Baleswar in short time. The standalone, free of cost hospital will treat #COVID19 patients in this part of the state. #OdishaFightCorona pic.twitter.com/gO8oF34Cuz
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2020