Excise officials seize huge cache of foreign liquor in Dhenkanal

Foreign liquor seized in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A team of Excise Department officials seized a huge cache of foreign liquor from a container truck at Hindol in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials intercepted the container truck on Puruna Cuttack-Sambalpur road. During the search, they seized around 1100 cartons of whisky along with the vehicle.

The officials also apprehended three persons from the spot and identified them as Nanda, the truck driver, Birendra, helper of the vehicle and one Abinash Maharana, who was escorting the container truck.

While the truck driver and helper of the vehicle are said to be residents of the Assam, the youth was identified as a native of Balaramprasad village in Dhenkanal district.

Sources said that the container truck was going to Jharsuguda from Assam and the market price of the seized foreign liquor is assumed to be more than Rs 1.5 crore.

