Excise officials seize brown sugar, arrest peddler in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders, Puri Excise Department officials arrested a person from Khandiasahi area yesterday and seized 7 gram brown sugar from his possession yesterday.

The held peddler has been identified as Madhusudan Jena, a resident of Majhia Sahi under the same locality.

Acting upon a tip-off on the brown sugar business run by Madhusudan, Excise officials raided his house in the evening yesterday and arrested him.

Brown Sugar business is flourishing in the religious town day by day and peddlers bringing consignments from Balasore, Bhadrak and West Bengal to sell those to customers later.

More such raids would be conducted in the coming days, informed the officials.

