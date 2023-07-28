Excise officials attacked during raid by liqour mafias in Athagarh, four injured

Athagarh: The officials of district excise department were attacked by liqour mafias during a raid at Khuntuni Dakua jungle of Athagarh in Cuttack district on Friday morning, four injured.

Acting on a tip-off, the Athagarh excise department along with Cuttack Mobile Squad and Fine Squad conducted raids at the unit situated in the Khuntuni area.

The mafias present at the spot hurled abuses at them and later, more than ten attacked the officials with sharp weapons including swords, sticks and knives. Following which four officials sustained injuries. They even vandalised their cars.

Later, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.