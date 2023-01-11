Excise Inspector arrested by Odisha Vigilance on bribe charges

Puri: Sanjaya Kumar Panda, Excise Inspector of Puri Mobile Excise Squad has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe today.

Panda was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a Complainant in order to submit Case Diary in a PR case. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Panda and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Panda from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswr Vigilance PS Case no. 1/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

An investigation is in progress against accused Sri Sanjaya Kumar Panda. Detailed report follows.