Excise dept conduct raid at Dance bars in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The excise department officials conducted a raid at multiple dance bars in Bhubaneswar last night.

The raid was conducted to check whether the bar owners are following the rules or the bars are violating norms.

The objective of the drive is to check the age of the girl dancers engaged in the bars, licences of bars and whether the girl are dancing voluntarily or are being forced.

The raids were conducted on at least eight bars like Selfie, Rain the club, Pentagon, Rewind, Ekamra, Live it up located in Cuttack Road of Bhubaneswar.

These raids are being conducted after the death of Subhalaxmi, who was a minor,was found hanging in a room of a bar-cum-hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has expressed her concern over the death of Subhalaxmi, a Plus II student.

After coming to know that the minor girl (Subhalaxmi Sahu) was engaged at a bar, chairperson of OSCPCR Mandakinee Kar has sought a report from the DCP and directed the police to arrest the persons who engage minor girls at bars.