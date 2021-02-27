Excise Department Busts Spurious Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Berhampur

Berhampur: A team of State Excise Intelligence Department on Saturday busted an adulterated liquor manufacturing unit by conducting a raid at a house in Berhampur.

Berhampur Excise Sub Inspector, Biswajit Das informed that a special team of State Excise Intelligence Department raided on a house in Truptinagar area of the city by acting on a tip-off.

The team also seized around 20 packets of liquor of reputed foreign brands, spirits, machineries and labels of liquor brands caps and other incriminating items.

Besides, five people were arrested by the team from the spurious liquor manufacturing unit.

Further investigation is underway.