Excise Department Busts Spurious Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Berhampur; 5 Arrested

By WCE 3
Excise Department Busts Spurious Liquor Manufacturing Unit In Berhampur

Berhampur: A team of State Excise Intelligence Department on Saturday busted an adulterated liquor manufacturing unit by conducting a raid at a house in Berhampur.

Berhampur Excise Sub Inspector, Biswajit Das informed that a special team of State Excise Intelligence Department raided on a house in Truptinagar area of the city by acting on a tip-off.

The team also seized around 20 packets of liquor of reputed foreign brands, spirits, machineries and labels of liquor brands caps and other incriminating items.

Besides, five people were arrested by the team from the spurious liquor manufacturing unit.

Further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Over 34 Kgs Of Brown Sugar Seized In 2020: Odisha Minister

Uncategorized

Dr. Achyuta Samanta Inaugurates Slew Of Projects In Kandhamal district

State

Massive fire breaks out in Choudwar’s ARC Campus

State

Two inmates escape from jail in Kandhamal dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.