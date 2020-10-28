Exchange Of Fire Between Security Forces and Maoists,Explosives Seized In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The security forces has recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions in Odisha’s Malkangiri district after an exchange of fire between them and Maoists.

An anti-Maoist operation was launched by SOG and DVF teams of Odisha Police, BSF, and Andhra Pradesh Police yesterday along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

During the combing operation, the Maoists opened fire at the security forces near Gunamamudi village. The jawans also retaliated following which the maosits managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of the forest and hilly terrain.

During the search of the area, huge quantity of arms, ammunition and Maoist articles including one IED, 11 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, four 7.62 mm AK rounds, one 5.56 mm INSAS rounds, one SLR magazine, 32 numbers of detonators, one camera flash, radio, 11 number of kit bags, three pairs of Maoist uniforms, Maoist literatures, utensils, medicines, daily used articles and cloths were seized.