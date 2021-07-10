Exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in Odisha, 2 jawans injured

By WCE 1
DVF Jawan martyred, Maoist killed in Malkangiri
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists on Saturday during a combing operation in the Uma forest at Boudh- Kandhamal border in Odisha. Two jawans have been critically injured in the gun battle.

The gun battle between security forces and maoists continued for nearly eight hours and is still continuing, informed IG of police Amitav Thakur.

Related News

Odisha STF seizes more than 1 quintal of Ganja in…

Patient jumps off the 3rd floor of the Rayagada hospital,…

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Red Rebels in the Uma jungle and were planning against the security forces, the Special Operation Group (SOG)  Team and District Voluntary Force (DVF) team launched an operation. During the operation there was indiscriminate fire from the side of Maoists. Following which two jawans were injured.

The injured jawans are being air-lifted by DG Abhay to Bhubaneswar who was on Koraput-Malkangiri tour today.

The operation is still continuing.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha STF seizes more than 1 quintal of Ganja in Bhubaneswar

State

Patient jumps off the 3rd floor of the Rayagada hospital, dies

State

Herd of 18 elephants create havoc, destroys crop,houses in Mayurbhanj

State

3 Leopard skin, 1 Tiger skin seized in Odisha, 4 arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.