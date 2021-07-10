Exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in Odisha, 2 jawans injured

Bhubaneswar: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists on Saturday during a combing operation in the Uma forest at Boudh- Kandhamal border in Odisha. Two jawans have been critically injured in the gun battle.

The gun battle between security forces and maoists continued for nearly eight hours and is still continuing, informed IG of police Amitav Thakur.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Red Rebels in the Uma jungle and were planning against the security forces, the Special Operation Group (SOG) Team and District Voluntary Force (DVF) team launched an operation. During the operation there was indiscriminate fire from the side of Maoists. Following which two jawans were injured.

The injured jawans are being air-lifted by DG Abhay to Bhubaneswar who was on Koraput-Malkangiri tour today.

The operation is still continuing.