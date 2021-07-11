Exchange of fire between Maoists & Security Forces in Kandhamal: Odisha DG meets Injured Jawans At Hospital

dgp airlifts jawans

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha Director General of Police Abhay met the two jawans admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Sunday who were  injured in an encounter with the maoists in Kandhamal yesterday.

Police DG inquired about their health condition and was happy to know that their health is stable.

Both the Special Operation Group (SOG) Jawans received bullet injuries during the gun battle with the maoists bordering Boudh and Kandhamal districts.

Later DGP who was on a visit to Koraput district, cancelled his further plan and diverted towards Kandhamal to airlift the critical jawans.

