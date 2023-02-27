Ex-VLW-cum-EO and Ex-Sarapanch convicted in corruption case

Boudh: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Phulbani today convicted Gouarahari Sahoo, Ex-VLW-cum-Executive Officer (Retired) and Soumitry Mishra, Ex-Sarapanch, both of Khuntabandha Grama Panchayat in Boudh district sentenced Sahoo to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years.

The court also directed Sahoo to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(1)(c) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 punishable U/s 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 409 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

It is to be noted here that Sahoo and Mishra were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani TR No.01/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. fund under MGNREG Scheme during the period 2006 to 2009.

Today, the convict Sahoo has been forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sahoo following his conviction.

The Court also sentenced Soumitry Mishra, Ex-Sarapanch to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

Ananta Kumar Majhi, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.